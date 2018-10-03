Blaze Near Fairfield Burns More Than 200 Acres

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX) – A fire that started Tuesday afternoon near Fairfield has so far burned a couple of hundred acres, according to fire officials, but the exact acreage is still to be determined.

The Piney Fire, which was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday, is burning in grass, brush and timber about 6 miles northeast of Fairfield, said Kelsey Brizendine, spokeswoman with the Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management office.

She said Wednesday afternoon that the fire hasn’t been mapped yet, but officials are saying it has burned more than 200 acres.

“It sounds like things are looking better this afternoon,” she said, “but it was burning pretty actively all night and this morning. There’s a dozer line around most of it, and firefighters are working the part that has more timber.”

On scene Wednesday were four BLM engines, two dozers, a water tender from Wendell, one engine from the Sawtooth National Forest, and crews from the Fairfield Rural Fire Department.

Brizendine said cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and there is no estimate yet on containment or control.