BLM Closes Public Lands Near Fire in Camas County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Land managers in southern Idaho have closed off public lands in and around the Stewart Creek Fire burning in Camas County. According to the Bureau of Land Management, a little more than 3,800 acres of BLM-managed land is impacted by the closure that includes areas south of the Nation Forest boundary and north of State of Idaho Endowment lands in the Chimney Creek area north of Hill City. Chimney Creek Road has been closed off by Camas County. The closure will remain in effect until officials rescind the decision. Officials say they want to keep firefighters and the public safe with the closures.

U.S. Forest Service, Sawtooth National Forest