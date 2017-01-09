BLM Jarbidge Field Office Receives Resource Manager Awards

We had a specific window of time that we could commit to this effort, and if it weren’t for the Twin Falls District and Jarbidge fisheries biologists, archaeologist and Nathan, it probably wouldn’t have worked out the way it did.

"I’m so proud of the way they each worked together to complete the appropriate environmental analysis and collaborated with the outfitters to fine-tune the four special recreation permits to reflect the nuances of the limited floating season. It is rewarding to be recognized for going above and beyond. It was the right thing for us to do, and with a little luck and a lot of perseverance we were able to make it happen.”