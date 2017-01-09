BLM Jarbidge Field Office Receives Resource Manager Awards
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Awards were recently given to members of the Bureau of Land Management Jarbidge Field Office.
Field Office Manager Elliot Traher and Outdoor Recreation Planner Nathan Jayo were recognized in December with Resource Manager Awards by the Idaho Outfitter and Guides Association during the office’s annual meeting in Boise.
Each was nominated for their professionalism and customer service in permit renewals for the Bruneau and Jarbidge Wild and Scenic Rivers by a group of boating outfitters, according to information from the office.
“Nathan and Elliot facilitated the renewal process so we could launch on the Jarbidge and Bruneau during peak flows last spring,” Seth Tonsmeire of Wilderness River Outfitters said in a prepared statement. “We were able to provide our customers with a perfect wilderness experience.”
Traher said in the news release:
We had a specific window of time that we could commit to this effort, and if it weren’t for the Twin Falls District and Jarbidge fisheries biologists, archaeologist and Nathan, it probably wouldn’t have worked out the way it did.
"I’m so proud of the way they each worked together to complete the appropriate environmental analysis and collaborated with the outfitters to fine-tune the four special recreation permits to reflect the nuances of the limited floating season. It is rewarding to be recognized for going above and beyond. It was the right thing for us to do, and with a little luck and a lot of perseverance we were able to make it happen.”