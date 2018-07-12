BLM Offers Reward for Info About Martin Fire

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management says it is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for Nevada's nearly 700 square-mile Martin Fire.

The fire started July 4 about four miles north of Paradise Valley in north-central Nevada. The BLM says the blaze has been determined to be human-caused.

“This fire has damaged and affected ranches and numerous resources,” BLM Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough said in a prepared statement. “We would like to thank our partners who have assisted us with the suppression efforts and continue to help bring the fire under control.”