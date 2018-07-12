BLM Offers Reward for Info About Martin Fire
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management says it is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for Nevada's nearly 700 square-mile Martin Fire.
The fire started July 4 about four miles north of Paradise Valley in north-central Nevada. The BLM says the blaze has been determined to be human-caused.
“This fire has damaged and affected ranches and numerous resources,” BLM Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough said in a prepared statement. “We would like to thank our partners who have assisted us with the suppression efforts and continue to help bring the fire under control.”
As of Thursday, fire officials said the blaze is 65 percent contained. Crews and heavy equipment are working to repair dozer lines, roads, fences and other infrastructure affected by the firefighting effort, the BLM said.