BLM Reopens Martin Canyon Road

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho – Martin Canyon Road in Blaine County, which has been closed due to damage caused by fire and water, will reopen today.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office said Thursday morning that the road is now passable for four-wheel drive vehicles, but urges travelers to use caution because there’s the chance of further erosion. The agency does not recommend low-clearance vehicles be used on the road.

The Martin Canyon Fire burned 4,024 acres in August 2017, of which 2,517 acres were reseeded that fall, the BLM explained in a news release. More than an inch of rain fell this past March on frozen ground in the burned area east of Bellevue, however, before vegetation could re-establish to hold soil in place and prevent erosion. The rainfall caused significant damage to the road, making it impassable to motorized vehicles.

The BLM said it repaired parts of the road that were damaged due to the washout, and that options are on the table for additional repairs or rerouting the road. The issues will be presented further as part of the Wood River Valley Travel Management Plan, scheduled for completion in early 2019.