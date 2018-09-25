BLM Responds to Blaze Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX) – Firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management have already contained a fire that started Tuesday morning near Carey.

The South Little Wood Fire, located on the southeast side of the Little Wood Reservoir, was reported a little before noon, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine told News Radio 1310. She said crews called containment on the 2.5 acre blaze, which was burning in grass and brush, at about 2 p.m. They expect to have it controlled by 5 p.m.

No structures have been threatened by the blaze, she said, and investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.