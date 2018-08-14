BLM to Lift Emergency Land Closures Near Sharps Fire

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Bureau of Land Management says it will lift the emergency closure of public lands near the Sharps Fire in Blaine County on Wednesday.

The BLM Shoshone Field Office made the announcement in a news release Tuesday afternoon, noting, however, that Upper Quigley Canyon and Cove Creek roads will remain temporarily closed.

“As crews are in the mop-up stage," Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in the release, "the concern for hazardous conditions and firefighter safety has eased significantly, so it’s time to lift the closure in these areas."

The human-caused fire, which has burned nearly 65,000 acres, was started July 29 about six miles east of Bellevue.