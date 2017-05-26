BLM, Twin Falls Sheriff Partner for ‘Don’t Dump Idaho’ Campaign (WATCH)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – There are many places in south-central Idaho to take your trash. Public and private lands are not a couple of them.

That’s the message from the Bureau of Land Management and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, who have partnered for the second annual “Don’t Dump Idaho” campaign.

The campaign helps bring awareness to the importance of keeping public lands clean.

Recently, Twin Falls District BLM Law Enforcement Officer Jeff Knisley and Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter visited a site just north of Balanced Rock near Castleford.

What did they find? A refrigerator, vacuum, wire, and oodles of spent shell casings.

According to these law offers, there are 14 sites around the Magic Valley managed by Southern Idaho Solid Waste where this kind of garbage belongs – not on public land.

Littering on public or private property in Idaho is an infraction and multiple convictions can lead to a fine up to $1,000, 30 days imprisonment with the possibility of eight to 40 hours of litter cleanup.

If you see a dump site, contact the agency at BLM_ID_DontDumpIdaho@blm.gov , or SIRCOMM at 735-1911 or BLM Law Enforcement at 735-4600.

Source: Bureau of Land Management