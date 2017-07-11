Blue Angels to Perform in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Remember when they came to Twin Falls? The Blue Angels are returning to Idaho this month – you’ll just have to travel a little farther to see them.

The Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show is scheduled for July 22 and 23 at the Idaho Falls Airport.

One of the performers this year will be a Magic Valley man. Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wiberg, who graduated from Wendell High School in 2008, is a member of the Blue Angels and is scheduled to perform.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are a class act, the show featuring world renowned aerial performances from the Angels and U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Heritage Flight Team.

Want to see these high-flying stunts?

Advance adult tickets are $25 (or at the gate $30), children ages 6-12 are $15. Each ticket is good for one day of the show. Gates open at 9 a.m., planes are in the air at 12:10 p.m. Gates close both days at 5 p.m.

To purchase your ticket or for more information, visit this air show website.