Blue Oyster Cult Performing At Shoshone Event Center
One of the most celebrated bands to come out of New York in the 1960s is traveling cross country to southeastern Idaho this month for a rare performance.
Blue Oyster Cult, the band that created such hits as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin For You," and "Godzilla," will perform at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center April 18. The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, is rumored to be releasing a new album this year, according to Wikipedia.
Tickets start at $29. More information about the concert is available at the event center's casino page.