Board: Keep Idaho’s Reading Test Statewide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has come out against a legislative proposal seeking to revise the state's 20-year-old reading test for young students.

Board members announced Thursday they will oppose any legislation that would remove a statewide reading assessment.

Lawmakers have been working behind closed doors for weeks on redesigning or replacing the so-called Idaho Reading Indicator — an early reading test for kindergarten through third-graders with the intent of identifying students falling behind. It's been a tool used by schools for two decades, but one some critics says it's due for retirement.

Earlier this week, Rep. Julie VanOrden — chair of the House Education Committee — introduced a bill that would allow local school districts create their own reading assessments. That proposal was scheduled for a hearing on Friday, but has since been removed from the agenda.