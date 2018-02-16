Boating Safety Class Planned in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Do you have a boat or thinking about getting one? If so, you might want to check with your insurance company to see if you’re eligible for an upcoming boating safety class.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office will host such a class starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the sheriff’s office, 129 East 14th St, Burley.

To register, contact Sgt. Shannon Taylor at staylor@cassiacounty.org or at 208-878-9358.

According to information on the Parks and Recreation website about the event: