Boating Safety Class Planned in Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Do you have a boat or thinking about getting one? If so, you might want to check with your insurance company to see if you’re eligible for an upcoming boating safety class.
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office will host such a class starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at the sheriff’s office, 129 East 14th St, Burley.
To register, contact Sgt. Shannon Taylor at staylor@cassiacounty.org or at 208-878-9358.
According to information on the Parks and Recreation website about the event:
All boaters, regardless of experience, are encouraged to take a boating safety class to learn about Idaho boating laws and pick up some boating safety tips. Many families take the course together so both kids and adults can safely operate their boat. Some insurance companies even offer a discount to those boat owners that successfully complete the “Boat Idaho” boat safety course. Check with your insurance agent to see if you are eligible.