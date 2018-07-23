Body of Missing Filer Woman Found

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The body of a missing Filer woman has been found this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced at a little after 1:30 p.m that the body of 83-year-old Gloria Schiffler was located in a canal just after 12:30 p.m. The family and hundreds of volunteers had been searching for the woman since late Saturday evening. The family spoke to local news media before Schiffler had been found and thank everyone who was looking for her. At this time the family is asking for privacy.