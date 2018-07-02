Boil Order Still in Effect at Hagerman Rest Area

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – People visiting a Hagerman rest stop are cautioned to boil water before using it, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

E. coli was found last Thursday while ITD conducted routine testing at the site, located south of Hagerman on U.S. Highway 30. The water fountains have been turned off, said District Facilities Manager Shawn Webb, but faucets are still working.

He said the boil order is for the rest area only.

Webb told News Radio 1310 that tests of water samples so far have come back clean, but the department is waiting on further test results. He said the boil order likely will be lifted on Tuesday or shortly thereafter.