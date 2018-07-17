Boise A Great Place for 1st Time Home Buyers?

Contradictory evidence of a housing crisis in Idaho? WalletHub suggests Boise is the 4th best city in the United States for first time home buyers.

Surprisingly, Boise didn’t score well on quality of life

The Treasure Valley may not have enough homes for all the newcomers to Idaho but apparently is still considered affordable when compared to other parts of the country.

Or if you buy a starter home there it could be expected to increase in value because of the demand and then it would be considered an investment.