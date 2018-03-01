Boise America’s Fastest Growing City

Someone at Forbes may need to look more closely at the name.

The magazine devoted to business and economics lists Idaho’s capital as the fastest growing city in the United States.

Tech companies looking to attract young workers are looking at locations with good recreational opportunities, low taxes and at least housing costs lower than California. It drives up housing costs in Idaho but the price is still considered a bargain compared to California and Seattle, Washington.

The story was linked third on Thursday morning's Drudge Report. This week another national publication cited Twin Falls as Idaho's second boom town.