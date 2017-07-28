Boise Bans Excessively Loud Vehicles, Authorizes $100 Fines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise has passed an ordinance allowing authorities to issue fines of up to $100 to people whose vehicles are excessively loud.

The Idaho Statesman reports the "excessive exhaust and muffler noise" ordinance was passed on Tuesday and goes into effect July 31. It prohibits the removal of muffler systems from vehicles. It also bans modifying exhaust systems in any way with the purpose of making a vehicle louder.