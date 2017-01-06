Boise Called Out For Awesome Reason By US News and World Report

It's not unusual for Boise to make national rankings. They get named all the time as best for this or best for that. But, when US News and World Report calls you out for something awesome, it's worth taking notice.

U.S. News analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

With all their numbers crunched, Boise came in at #6 in the entire country. US News listed many reasons, but the growth of downtown Boise was high on the list. They also loved the fact that there are so many outdoors things to do near Boise while maintaining the urban amenities. The local food and drink scene definitely earned it some extra points, too.