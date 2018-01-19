Boise Castle is for Sale

Say you find yourself madly in love with a hot blonde and her pet dragons.

the dragons can save their fires for even the coldest of (K)nights!

How to keep her happy?  Buy her a castle.  The Boise Castle is for sale.  It’s gotten more than its share of attention since its construction less than a decade ago.

For people who enjoy unique living and have deep pockets it may be just what you need for the future bride and fire-breathing pets.  Oh, and the house is highly energy efficient.  In other words, the dragons can save their fires for even the coldest of (K)nights!

