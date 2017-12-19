Boise Democrat to Challenge Simpson for Congressional Seat

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Boise Democrat will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson for Idaho's 2nd Congressional District in 2018. The Post Register reports that Aaron Swisher announced Saturday he plans on challenging the GOP incumbent in the upcoming election. Swisher — an economist who works at Clarivate Analytics — is currently the only Democratic candidate running for the seat. Swisher says he views income-inequality as America's biggest problem. The 66-year-old Simpson was first elected to Congress in 1998 and has easily defeated his Democratic opponents in previous elections. Simpson campaign spokesman Luke Kilcup says Swisher's decision to enter the race doesn't change the focus of their campaign.