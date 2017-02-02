Boise is a Sanctuary City (Opinion)

Politicians often engage in the verbal equation of the carnival shell game.

Democrats in Boise’s city government will use nefarious means to shelter future liberal voters

They deal in semantics and euphemisms to cover what’s often obvious to the public. Witness this story this week from Associated Press:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution affirming the city’s role as a welcoming community and a community of refuge.

The Idaho Statesman reports the resolution passed Tuesday declares “the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city’s economic and social life.” Boise Mayor Dave Bieter says the resolution “is a re-affirmation of who we are and what we are as a city.”

The resolution says Boise “has welcomed refugees seeking new homes, safety, freedom, and opportunity” since the 1970s. The resolution does not make Boise a sanctuary city, which protects immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal permission. Trump has signed an order to crack down on such cities by cutting federal funding.

Verbal gymnastics to cover up the words “sanctuary city”. As the state considers a crackdown on local governments sheltering lawbreaking illegal aliens the Democrats in Boise’s city government will use nefarious means to shelter future liberal voters. Someone needs to call them out for the prevaricating scoundrels of which they are and you wonder how far they’ll take the effort to protect their leftist domain.