Boise Man Arrested for Alleged Lewd Conduct with a Child
BOISE, Idaho – A 62-year-old Boise man was arrested Thursday for alleged attempted lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Michael L. Johnson was arrested after a multi-agency operation that involved the Attorney General’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children and several other state and federal agencies. Johnson was booked into the Ada County Jail following his arrest, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children should contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.