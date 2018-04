CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) State law enforcement say a Boise man thrown from his pickup in a crash on Interstate 84 near Caldwell Wednesday night. Idaho State Police say 39-year-old David Cotten died from his injuries at St. Alphonsus Medical Center earlier this morning. At around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, Cotten drove off the interstate and over corrected and rolled his pickup truck. He had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.