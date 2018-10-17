Boise Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – A Boise man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, on federal gun and drug charges.

Danny Ray VanZandt, 40, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a news release.

According to court records, law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from VanZandt on two separate occasions. Upon VanZandt’s arrest, officers located seventy grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in his truck. VanZandt has a lengthy criminal history that dates back 20 years and includes two prior controlled substance offenses and numerous parole violations.

A federal grand jury indicted VanZandt on May 15.