Boise River Rising Along with Flood Insurance Policy Sales

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials say the Boise River that's already past flood stage will be raised again as flood insurance sales spike in the region.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday announced that the river will go up to 8,500 cubic feet per second next week. Flood-stage level is 7,000 cubic feet per second where the river exits Boise. The river has been flowing at about 8,000 cubic feet per second for several weeks.