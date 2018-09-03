Boise State Broncos Dominate In Season Opener At Troy

The Boise State Broncos opened their 2018 football season Saturday with a resounding victory in Alabama.

Senior Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien started the year on a high note by throwing four touchdowns in Boise State's 56-20 thrashing of the Troy Trojans on Saturday. Rypien also through for 305 yards with no picks, resulting in a ridiculous 210.1 passer rating in week one.

The Broncos running game failed to make a statement in the victory however, with Alexander Mattison only managing 56 yards on 14 carries. Mattison did manage to find the end zone once. Senior receiver Sean Modster had a monster game, hauling in two scores on seven receptions for 167 yards.

The Broncos have their first home game of the year on the schedule next. The team will host the University of Connecticut , who were destroyed by UCF this weekend by a score of 56-17, on Saturday, September 8. The pre-game starts at 7:15 PM, with kickoff at 8:15 PM.