Boise State Broncos Host Wyoming To End Regular Season
The Boise State Broncos will wrap up regular season play on Saturday at the Taco Bell Arena. The team returns home after dropping their seventh loss of the year to San Diego State .
Chandler Hutchison lead Boise State with 18 points, if that's any indication as to how the night went. The Broncos shot poorly, hitting just 19 of 48 shots. Following a one point deficit after the first period, the Bronco's inability to get any momentum going resulted in the Aztecs outscoring Boise State 34-27 in the second period.
The Nevada Wolfpack leads the Mountain West Conference with a 26-5 record, and swept Boise State in the regular season. The Broncos will host Wyoming for the team's final regular season game this Saturday in Boise.
The conference championship quarterfinals begin March 8 from Las Vegas, Nevada.