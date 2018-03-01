Boise State Broncos Host Wyoming To End Regular Season

The Boise State Broncos will wrap up regular season play on Saturday at the Taco Bell Arena . The team returns home after dropping their seventh loss of the year to San Diego State .

Chandler Hutchison lead Boise State with 18 points, if that's any indication as to how the night went. The Broncos shot poorly, hitting just 19 of 48 shots. Following a one point deficit after the first period, the Bronco's inability to get any momentum going resulted in the Aztecs outscoring Boise State 34-27 in the second period.