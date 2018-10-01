Boise State Broncos Leave Cowboy Country With Big Victory

The Boise State Broncos got back in the win column on Saturday with a 20 point victory over Wyoming. It was the Broncos first game back following the team's bye week.

The Broncos headed to Wyoming this past weekend for the team's third road game of the year. Back on September 15, Boise State suffered an embarrassing loss at Oklahoma State, by a score of 44-21, and entered Saturday's game with a 2-1 record.

More than 22,000 fans packed War Memorial Stadium, in Laramie, to see the Broncos and Cowboys battle on a hazy, 70 degree afternoon. Boise State led 24-0 at halftime. Broncos junior running back Alexander Mattison got the scoring going with a 13 yard rushing touchdown five minutes into the game. Quarterback Brett Rypien threw for 342 yards and two scores, and has yet to throw an interception on the season.

The Broncos next game is Saturday, October 6, at home against San Diego State. The game can be heard on 98.3 FM, The Snake , starting at 1:30 PM (MT).