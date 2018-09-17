Boise State Broncos Lose; Run Into Oklahoma QB Buzz Saw

Saturday's Broncos game was an obvious disappointment for Boise State fans. We might have discovered the one weakness in the Broncos defense, and that might be a very tall, very mobile quarterback.

Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius , who stands at 6'6", ran the Broncos defense all over the field on Saturday, and accounted for three scores, two of which were from rushing the ball. The Cowboys improved to 3-0 with the 44-21 trouncing of the Broncos.

One bright spot for Boise State continues to be the play of senior quarterback Brett Rypien, who threw another three touchdowns without an interception. He has now thrown 10 touchdowns in the first three games, without a pick. Boise State won the time of possession battle (34 to 25 minutes), but did turn the ball over. They had a punt blocked for a touchdown as well.

The Broncos entered Saturday's game ranked 17th, but will in all likelihood lose that ranking this week. Boise State has a bye coming up, which should give them plenty of time to regroup for their game at Wyoming, on September 29.