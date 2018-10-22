Boise State Broncos Open The Offensive Flood Gate Vs Colorado

Loren Orr, Getty Images

The Boise State Broncos won their fifth game of the year Friday night after delivering the Colorado State Rams a 56-28 loss.

Senior Quarterback Brett Rypien threw for 308 yards and four scores against the Rams. Rypien has thrown 18 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions so far this year, according to his stat summary at foxsports.com.

Junior running back Alexander Mattison has rushed for over 500 yards with 7 scores, which has given the Broncos a balanced attack so far in 2018. Mattison scored one touchdown Friday and rushed for 85 yards on 20 carries.

Boise State's defense played well also, intercepting Colorado State's quarterback two times, and holding him to just 238 yards passing.

The Broncos (5-2) are on the road at Air Force (3-4) this Saturday, October 27. The game can be heard on 98.3FM "The Snake," starting at 4PM (MT).