The Boise State Broncos men's basketball team suffered a season ending loss yesterday in Las Vegas. There will be no trip to the NCAA Tournament this year for a team that won 23 games in the regular season.

The Broncos lost by a score of 78-75 last night at the hands of Utah State, who only won 17 games this season and were barely a .500 team. Boise State led with under four minutes to go, but turnovers and a breakdown in defense led to their demise.

The Broncos will lose senior phenom guard Chandler Hutchison to the NBA draft in the off-season. Many consider Hutchison to be the greatest player to ever put on a Broncos basketball jersey. He is also expected to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft.

Boise State finished the regular season 23-8, and had an impressive home record of 15-1. The Nevada Wolf Pack won the Mountain West Conference this year finishing 15-3 in the conference, with a clean sweep of the Broncos in the regular season.