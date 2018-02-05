Boise State Broncos Prove Eliteness With 19th Win Of Year

Following an overtime win Saturday against UNLV , the Boise State Broncos men's basketball team have proven that they're a force to be reckoned with as they head into the final weeks of the regular season.

Boise State's 93-91 win Saturday has positioned them nicely for a serious run at the Mountain West Conference title. With just seven games remaining until championship play begins, the Broncos have a very real shot at winning 25 to 26 games this year. The team's February 14th home game against first place Nevada will be prove to be pivotal.

The 2016-17 team finished with 20 wins, but struggled on the road only winning eight of fifteen games. So far this season, Boise State has only lost four games, and are undefeated at home at 13-0.

Chandler Hutchison continues to be a force for the Broncos. He broke the school's record for points scored in a game on January 13th by dropping 44 on San Diego State. Many expect Hutchison to be a first-round pick in the next NBA draft.

The Broncos next game is Tuesday night (Feb.6) at New Mexico. The conference championship games begin March 7th in Las Vegas.