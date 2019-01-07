Boise State Broncos Roll San Diego In Record Victory

Kent C. Horner, Getty Images

The Boise State Broncos hosted the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday (Jan 5) and dropped their biggest point total of the year despite turning the ball over 12 times.

Sophomore Derrick Alston came off the bench to score a personal record 30 points. Junior Guard Alex Hobbs added 18 points in the victory, as Boise State beat San Diego 88-64.

The game was never close, as the Broncos led by 21 at the half. They earned their seventh win of the year, and have won three of their last four games. Senior Guard Devin Watson led the Aztecs with 24 points.

The Broncos head out on the road next to take on San Jose State on Saturday, January 12. You can hear the game on 98.3 FM, "The Snake," at 12:30 PM (MT).