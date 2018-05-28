Boise State Broncos Sign Another Top Defensive Prospect

With the Boise State Broncos regular season opener just about three months away, the coaching staff has been busy scouting and signing some of the state's top talent in time to join the 2018-19 squad.

Their newest acquisition, a 6-foot-four, 255 pound defensive lineman from Homedale, was a multi-star athlete for the city's high school, according to the bronco's website.

While at Homedale High School, Scott Matlock lettered in football, golf and basketball. He was the 2018 Idaho Press Tribune's Athlete of the Year, and has played tight end as well. He will no doubt add some much needed size to the Bronco's defense.