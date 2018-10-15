Boise State Escapes Nevada; Improves To 4-2 In Mountain West Conf

Saturday's Boise State Broncos game came complete with a joint Idaho-Nevada Highway Patrol plan to bust motorists traveling back to southern Idaho for impaired driving. Yes, police expected a rowdy atmosphere too, but what they ended up getting was one of the better games played so far this year.

Boise State needed this win big time. They had just dropped two out of their last three, including a 13 point effort at home against San Diego State. Senior Quarterback Brett Rypien, who threw three interceptions against Nevada on Saturday, has struggled in his last couple of games after starting the season off on a high note.

Rypien's 41 yard touchdown pass to A.J Richardson with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter proved to be all Boise State needed for the remainder of the game, as they improved to 4-2 with the 31-27 victory over the wolf pack.

The Broncos next game is at home, this Friday, October 19. It will be heard on 98.3 FM, "The Snake ," beginning with pre-game at 6 PM. The Broncos host Colorado State from Albertson's Stadium.