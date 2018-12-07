Boise State Men’s Basketball Back On Twin Falls Radio

Now that Boise State Broncos football has ended for the year on 98.3 FM "The Snake ," next in line is coverage of the men's basketball team.

The Broncos play at home at the Taco Bell Arena, Saturday (December 8), against Central Washington. The Bronco's pregame show gets underway at 1:30 PM on Twin Fall's Classic Rock Station. Boise State is coming off a two-point loss to Grand Canyon on Dec 1.

The Snake (98.3 FM) has 20 more games scheduled to air through March 9, 2019. The Broncos are lead by coach Leon Rice , who has begun his eighth season as head coach. For the complete 2018-19 BSU basketball schedule, click here .