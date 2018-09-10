Boise State Moves Up In Polls With Record Setting Home Opener

The Boise State Broncos improved to 2-0 on Saturday with a record setting win in their home opener against the University of Connecticut .

The Broncos moved from 22nd to 17th in the AP poll (Associated Press) following the 62-7 win. The Broncos, who were leading 41-0 at halftime, set a record for offensive yards with 818 combined passing and rushing.

Brett Rypien , the team's senior quarterback, shined again, with over 300 yards passing and three more touchdown tosses, bringing his two-game total to seven. UConn only managed 77 yards passing, and got just nine first downs, compared to Boise State's 38.

The Broncos have their first true test of the year this weekend as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face 24th ranked Oklahoma State. The game can be heard on 98.3 " The Snake ," with a 1:30 PM (MT) start time.