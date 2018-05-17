Boise State University Offering Annual High School Football Camps
Boise State University is once again offering Idaho high school football players the opportunity to come and gain knowledge from the Mountain West Conference top athletes and coaching staff.
Boise State will hold its elite football camp June 9-10, with the goal of helping high school athletes improve their on-field techniques. The camp is non-contact, and limited to only a certain amount of athletes, so early registration is encouraged.
Skills training is also offered to athletes who prefer contact drills, according to the camp's website. For more information call (208) 426-2552.