Boise to Start Charging for Metered Parking on Saturdays

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials in Boise have approved a plan to charge for parking in metered spaces in the downtown area on Saturdays. The Idaho Statesman reports that the plan approved Tuesday begins on Feb. 1. It will be the first time the city will charge people to park in metered spaces downtown on Saturdays. Enforcement on Saturdays will begin at 10 a.m. Vehicles can stay in a metered parking spot for two hours. The first hour will cost $.50, and the second consecutive hour will cost $1. It's not clear if charging for parking will keep away potential visitors or bring additional visitors who will be able to find parking spots.