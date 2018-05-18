Boise Woman Receives First Allogeneic Transplant in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — For the first time doctors have performed an allogeneic stem cell transplant in Idaho.

Boise television station KTVB reports that previously Idaho residents fighting serious diseases like lymphoma, multiple myeloma and leukemia had to leave the state to get the potentially life-saving treatment, which involves transplanting stem cells or bone marrow from a donor into the patient's body.

On Thursday, however, doctors at St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute in Boise performed the procedure on Patricia Edwards to treat her myeloid leukemia. The donor cells came from Edwards' sister, who was a perfect match.

Edwards told KTVB that she was relieved to get the procedure done at home, because she was distressed by the idea of spending three months at an out-of-state hospital while she recovers.