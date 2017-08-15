Boise Woman Sentenced for Filing False Tax Return

BOISE, Idaho (News Release) – A Boise woman was recently sentenced to probation and jail time after pleading guilty in Fourth District Court to filing a fraudulent income tax return in 2013.

The court sentenced Samantha Thompson, 43, to three years of probation and ordered her to serve 30 days in jail and 100 hours of community service. Thompson also agreed to pay restitution of $1,460.

Thompson was originally charged with seven counts of filing false income tax returns between 2012 and 2014 where she filed returns in the names of family members to get refunds. As part of a plea agreement, the Ada County Prosecutor’s office reduced the charge to one count of procuring a refund by filing false or fraudulent documents.

The Idaho State Tax Commission’s Tax Discovery Bureau found Thompson’s illegal activity through the agency’s routine identity theft fraud detection for income tax returns.

“This sentencing demonstrates that people who deliberately provide false information on their taxes do get caught and are prosecuted for their actions,” said Tax Commission Chairman Ken A. Roberts.

Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Shelley Akamatsu served as the prosecutor for this case.