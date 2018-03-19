Boise Youth Attempts Suicide After Alleged Bullying At School
Parents have a lot to worry about when it comes to our kids. We want them to learn as much as they can and experience everything the world has to offer - but we also don't want to let them go outside because we don't want them to get hurt. The worst fears of a Boise woman came true when here daughter, a 5th grader at Grace Jordan Elementary School, attempted suicide after allegedly being bullied at school.
Notes were found in her school desk with degrading comments. According to comments on the Facebook post, school officials are comparing handwriting to classmates in an attempt to find who wrote the notes. The mother, Amy, is updating her Facebook on her daughter's condition and as she learns more about the schools efforts.