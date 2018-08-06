Boozer Who Buffaloed Bison Behind Bars

Raymond Reinke is a one man wrecking crew.

Before he’s alleged to have taunted the bison he spent a night in Teton County Jail after an accusation of being drunk and disorderly

The 55-year-old from Oregon is the guy investigators believe last week taunted a bison at Yellowstone Forest. It was caught on video as he thumped his chest before the bison charged him.

Reinke may have a drinking problem (Yah think?) and he apparently was cutting a wide swath of destruction across the National Parks System. He was arrested at Glacier National Park after a disturbance late last week.

