Boulder Falls Into Idaho Mine Pickup

According to Midas Gold Corporation, a contractor for the company was traveling from the Stibnite Gold Project site when two large boulders fell down onto the road, one of them hit the Ford f-250 pickup and was lodged in the passenger side. The driver was the only person in the pickup and only suffered a minor scrape. Company officials say it was thanks to the luck of the Irish. Two other trucks were traveling with the one that was hit by the boulder.