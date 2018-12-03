Bowl Game Set For Boise State Broncos And It’s Not In Las Vegas

The Boise State Bronco's inability to beat Fresno State on Saturday not only cost them the Mountain West Conference title, but it also prevented them from participating in this year's Las Vegas Bowl.

The 19-16 overtime loss on Saturday to the bulldogs means the Broncos will head to Dallas in late December to play at the Cotton Bowl against Boston College. Boise State finished the year 10-3, and second in conference standings behind Utah, who was perfect at home in 2018 with a record of 6-0.

Boise State will compete in the First Responder Bowl , on December 26 , at 11:30 AM (MST). The game will be broadcast on ESPN .