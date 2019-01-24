Brace Yourselves: A Nudist Convention Is Coming To Idaho

Apparently this is something that happens every year, but this year it is coming to Worley, Idaho August 12th - 19th. The convention aims to "embrace the joy of living and experiencing nature in the most natural way possible: clothes - free"

I have nothing against nudists and people wanting to do whatever they want to do. In fact, I appreciate them telling us about this convention so I can avoid the area the entire month of August.

The American Association for Nude Recreation Convention will be at Sun Meadow Family Nudist Resort. Apparently there are full resorts dedicated to people who want to run around naked and enjoy life. It is even being promoted as "wholesome family nude recreation".

Again, whoever wants to run around naked in the wilderness and enjoy their life on a resort, you do you. Celebrate life and freedom however you want. Call me a skeptic, but I might have a hard time being comfortable climbing a tree or zip lining in the nude. That might be slightly uncomfortable on several levels.

If you want more information you can go to their website , but be warned it is NOT censored.