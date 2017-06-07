Brad Little Will Be Idaho’s Next Governor

Little speaks with fellow Republicans in Jerome. Courtesy, Bill Colley.

A prediction today from State Representative Stephen Hartgen.

Otter is rumored on his way to Washington for work in the Trump Administration

Brad Little will be Idaho’s next Governor and possibly before the end of the year.  Lt. Governor Little is currently engaged in a 4 way primary to succeed current Governor “Butch” Otter.  Primary Day is next May.  Otter is rumored on his way to Washington for work in the Trump Administration or simply off to his ranch to tend the horses.

Little has been a loyal Lieutenant.  By being elevated into the lead role he would be in a stronger position for the Primary.  Hartgen also believes Russ Fulcher will leave the contest for Governor and now seek Raul Labrador’s seat in the U.S. House.  Labrador officially last week entered the race for Governor.  Stay tuned!  Meanwhile, you can hear our conversation below with Rep. Hartgen.

Filed Under: bill colley, Butch Otter, idaho, Lt. Gov. Brad Little, primary, Raul Labrador, Russ Fulcher, Stephen Hartgen
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top