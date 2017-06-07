Brad Little Will Be Idaho’s Next Governor
A prediction today from State Representative Stephen Hartgen.
Otter is rumored on his way to Washington for work in the Trump Administration
Brad Little will be Idaho’s next Governor and possibly before the end of the year. Lt. Governor Little is currently engaged in a 4 way primary to succeed current Governor “Butch” Otter. Primary Day is next May. Otter is rumored on his way to Washington for work in the Trump Administration or simply off to his ranch to tend the horses.
Little has been a loyal Lieutenant. By being elevated into the lead role he would be in a stronger position for the Primary. Hartgen also believes Russ Fulcher will leave the contest for Governor and now seek Raul Labrador’s seat in the U.S. House. Labrador officially last week entered the race for Governor. Stay tuned! Meanwhile, you can hear our conversation below with Rep. Hartgen.