Breakout Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Faces Uphill Race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democrat Paulette Jordan breaks the mold of the typical Idaho candidate. She's the first woman to win the party's nomination for governor of a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the top seat in almost 30 years. And if she pulls off the upset over Lt. Gov. Brad Little in November, Jordan will be the first Native American governor of a U.S. state. But in GOP-dominant Idaho, Jordan faces an uphill battle. The last time Idaho voters elected a Democrat for governor was in 1990. Jordan promotes better gun control and advocates for expanding Medicaid. Her battle becomes even more challenging with her opponent mirroring some of her priorities. Jordan's potential and the excitement surrounding her campaign sparks fear among some Idaho Republicans that her star power could sway smaller down ticket races.