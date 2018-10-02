Brett Kavanaugh Didn’t Do The Dishes Or Take Out The Trash

Brett Kavanaugh told his mom he would do the dishes. Instead he went outside and played. He was 9-years-old.

Kavanaugh claims the dog squeezed out the door on its own

The New York Times and Washington Post are looking for more details. Neighbors say he once let the dog out the back door unleashed. It left a deposit in the park.

Kavanaugh claims the dog squeezed out the door on its own. He says he also cleaned up the pile. Over at the Post, Eugene Robinson insists Kavanaugh is lying. A teenager walking home from a country club was passing through the park. She got goo on her shoes.

At what point does the left-wing lunacy come to an end? The latest breaking story is Kavanaugh may have tossed ice at a bat patron. Thirty-three years ago. The story also points out Kavanaugh may not have thrown the ice.

Maybe he can toss a few cubes at Kagan when next week he starts the new job, although. She's already quite cold.