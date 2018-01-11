Brewery & Restaurant Planned For Historic Twin Falls Property

A Ketchum-based development company is rumored to have their sights on developing one of Twin Falls' oldest and admired properties.

The Elks Lodge Building , at 205 Shoshone Street, has been the center of renovation talk for a few years now. Since its construction in 1922, the property has been home to a library, furniture store, and most recently, an events center. The last event held at the ballroom was a Halloween party in 2016, according to the site's Facebook page.

Summit Creek Capital, in Ketchum, is currently heading the redevelopment of the Shoshone Street property. Designs for the proposed brewery and restaurant have been made available to the public on Pivot North Architecture's website , a Boise-based firm. The ballroom, which has hosted scores of weddings and other events in past years, officially closed in December of 2016.